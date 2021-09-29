Jeff Probst’s Wild “Survivor” Injuries | Late Night with Conan O’Brien

It was sad to see Conan O’Brien end his 28-year run on late night TV with plans to host a weekly variety show on HBO Max. On the bright side, the extra time does give the 58-year-old, four-time Emmy winner and podcaster more time to hone his acting skills, which he has presented before with cameos in several movies, TV shows, and even video games (namely Halo 4 and Death Stranding, to name a few). Of course, he plays himself in a lot of these appearances, like on 30 Rock, The Office, Family Guy, and his acting debut, which was also his first animated voice acting role.

