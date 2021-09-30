Athlete of the Week: Cook big on defense and offense

Woodrow Wilson’s Keynan Cook had six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns and had a key interception in last Friday’s 28-27 overtime win over Morgantown.Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald

When Woodrow Wilson needed a big play, Keynan Cook was there to provide it.

It just wasn't on the side of the ball that tends to come to mind where Cook is concerned.

The Flying Eagles senior emerged as a premier receiver in 2020 and came into this season with high expectations. But his play on defense tends to get overlooked.

It was on display last Friday at Van Meter Stadium. The Flying Eagles had just tied their game with Morgantown at 21-21 on, not surprisingly, a 20-yard touchdown catch by Cook from quarterback Maddex McMillen.

The Mohigans still had plenty of time to retake the lead and possibly win the game. But Cook stepped in again, intercepting Morgantown quarterback Maddox Bowers to give Woodrow possession in Mohigans territory with less than three minutes to play.

Woodrow came up empty on the ensuing drive, but Cook's play gave his team a chance to win, which it did — 28-27 in overtime.

"That was huge. He's just a gamer," Woodrow Wilson coach Street Sarrett said. "The game was on the line and he comes up big with that. He's got a knack for getting that interception."

That he does. It was Cook's second interception in four games, a year after he had four picks in eight games as a junior.

"He's got a nose for the ball on defense," Sarrett said. "He knows how to play receivers and read quarterbacks. He does a great job for us."

Of course, Cook's contributions were not limited to defense. He had six receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns — his first two of the season. One of the touchdowns was a 48-yarder in which he batted the ball a couple of times as he was covered before hauling it in and taking off for the end zone.

Those efforts are why Cook has been named The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.

"Keynan came out there and had those big catches, played some tough defense, got a couple of touchdown catches and an interception on defense," Sarrett said. "He's just an overall team leader. It was a big night for him."

Cook, who had a busy night Wednesday with Woodrow Wilson's homecoming parade and bonfire, did his offensive damage despite limited time on the field. Woodrow spent much of the game running the ball out of the wing-T.

Cook made the most of his time with a selfless performance.

"Keynan's a team player," Sarrett said. "I can put Keynan in there at one of those wing backs if I want. He's run it for us before. Keynan will play anywhere on the field that we need him to play."

The Flying Eagles (2-2) are No. 16 in the Class AAA ratings. They will need more big efforts this Friday when they host No. 5 Princeton (3-0). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Cook also won the online reader poll with 35.2 percent of the vote. He edged out James Monroe's Cooper Ridgeway (34.4 percent).

