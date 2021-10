Heavy rain is expected to hit the north of England on Tuesday following overnight flash floods in London and other southern areas.The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across the north of England until 10pm tonight, with potentially 50mm of rain to fall throughout the day.The Environment Agency has issued 42 flood alerts for locations where flooding is a possibility, and four flood warnings across the country in areas of London, Birmingham and Cumbria. This means that disruption to homes, travel and power is likely.Meteorologist Grahame Madge said: “The rainfall is subsiding for much of the...

