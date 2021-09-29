CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This $40 smart watch will make you forget about the Apple Watch

By Greta Good
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello and welcome to the support group for people who just can't quite wrap their heads around paying hundreds of dollars for a tiny little screen. If you're reading this though, you are definitely at least considering it. The market for these little watches might be super-saturated right now, but picking a great device to last you for years to come and keep up with your crazy busy life isn't as difficult as it seems. Sure, just about every tech brand is making their own, but the markup is ridiculously high for no reason.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
Macdaily News

You know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal

Sure, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not in any way resemble its rumors, which led to disappointment for some Apple Watch fans. But, uou know, Apple Watch Series 7 is actually a pretty a big deal. José Adorno for 9to5Mac:. It’s true, the Apple Watch Series 7 doesn’t bring...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Smart Watch#Fitness#Calories#Tech
districtchronicles.com

Apple Watch 7 gets STUNNING redesign

AFTER months of speculation and rumours, the newest member of the Apple Watch family has been revealed. The Apple Watch 7 is upping the ante on the fitness front this time around, by detecting when you’re riding a bike and prompting you to start your workout. 3.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How Different Is the Apple Watch Series 7 From the Watch Series 6?

Apple’s annual September launch event revealed the latest addition to its acclaimed smart wearable lineup—the Apple Watch Series 7. As expected, the Apple Series 7 is a step up from its predecessors and makes an even stronger case for the Apple Watch to be the best smartwatch around. The Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Tidbits

Apple Watch isn't offering watchOS 8 update

Hgreiser (Hartmut Greiser) September 23, 2021, 5:04pm #1. My Apple watch (Gen. 4) says OS 7.6 is the latest available. Do I have to believe that?. alvarnell (Al Varnell) September 23, 2021, 9:47am #2. Scroll down in the update pane and you should find the watchOS 8 install option. pchernoff...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
lifewire.com

Why Users Want More Apple Watch Faces

The latest Apple Watch update offers new watch faces, but many users still aren't satisfied with the selection. Watch OS 8 brings new looks to Apple Watch with world time and portraits faces. Cupertino's selection is still far more limited than those available on Google's rival Wear OS. "Apple has...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Make Apple Watch workouts more comfortable with ActionSleeve 2

Do you find your Apple Watch is uncomfortable on your wrist during intense workouts? Wear it on your arm where it’s out of your way with the superb ActionSleeve 2 from Twelve South — now available from the Cult of Mac Store. Made from a soft and lightweight fabric, ActionSleeve...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

5 New Features That Make Upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 7 Worth It

After months of waiting, Apple finally announced the new Apple Watch Series 7. Although it wasn’t quite what we expected, and no new health features were added to the Series 7, the new Apple Watch still has some exclusive features, including ones Apple didn’t mention but only showed in a promotional video. That said, here are 5 New Features That Make Upgrading to the Apple Watch Series 7 Worth It.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

Don’t Buy the Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 may seem like an easy and affordable entryway into the world of the Apple Watch, but we’d recommend buying another model unless you’re looking for an exercise in frustration and disappointment. It’s Still for Sale in 2021 (and 2022) Alongside the debut of the Apple...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

You can do better than the Apple Watch Series 3 in 2021, even if you want to save money

The Apple Watch Series 3 was a turning point for the Apple Watch line back when it debuted in 2017. The third version of the Apple Watch was the first to include a cellular option that did not require an iPhone to be nearby to work. This let it work for Dick Tracy style phone calls and CNET's Scott Stein touted in his review that when combined with Apple Music the watch began to feel like an iPod Shuffle on his wrist. Now in 2021, you can still buy the Apple Watch Series 3 for $199 (£199, AU$299) and it's still actively getting updates from Apple to support WatchOS 8.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to watch Foundation online on Apple TV Plus where you are

Issac Asmiov's sci-fi novels - the very books that inspired the likes of Star Wars and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy - finally arrives on screen, staring Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Already being dubbed 'Game of Thrones in space', below we’ll explain how to watch Foundation online now when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
Ubergizmo

Unlock With Apple Watch Not Working With iPhone 13

One of the features that Apple introduced to the iPhone and Apple Watch during the pandemic was the ability to unlock the iPhone using an Apple Watch while wearing a mask. Prior to this, users had no other option but to enter their passcode in place of other forms of security, such as Face ID.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Save $10 on this sleek and portable Apple Watch charger

Since most of us are addicted to our Apple gadgets, keeping track of their battery status is just another task added to our busy day. And for those of us that have become Apple Watch converts, it can be tough to remember a time without wearing our world right on our wrists.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Bangle.js 2 programmable smart watch

Building on the success of the original Bangle.js smart watch the team at Espruino have returned to Kickstarter to launch its second-generation programmable watch in the form of the aptly named Bangle.js 2. The versatile wearable offers a two-week battery life and can be programmed using JavaScript and already has an extensive library of free applications that can be easily uploaded to your watch adding a wealth of functionality.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

Apple Watch 7 vs Galaxy Watch 4: The better pick?

Both Samsung and Apple have released their flagship wearables for the year 2021. The big smartwatch war has thus unfolded virtually, but for everyone, this time it’s a little different tussle than in the previous years. This time smartwatches from both the tech giants are confined to their ecosystems, which means, choosing between the options would be more a decision of requirement than choice.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy