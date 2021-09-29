This $40 smart watch will make you forget about the Apple Watch

Hello and welcome to the support group for people who just can't quite wrap their heads around paying hundreds of dollars for a tiny little screen. If you're reading this though, you are definitely at least considering it. The market for these little watches might be super-saturated right now, but picking a great device to last you for years to come and keep up with your crazy busy life isn't as difficult as it seems. Sure, just about every tech brand is making their own, but the markup is ridiculously high for no reason.