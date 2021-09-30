CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Girardville, PA

John J. Burns

Pottsville Republican Herald
 6 days ago

John J. Burns, 93, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville. Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions can be made, in John’s name, to Carmelites Holy Annunciation Monastery, 403 W. County Road, Sugarloaf, PA 18249. Sign the guestbook, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville, is in charge of arrangements.

www.republicanherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Sugarloaf Township, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Girardville, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Obituaries
Pottsville, PA
Obituaries
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy