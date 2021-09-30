CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NeuVector launches configuration assessment tool for enterprise container security

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 6 days ago

NeuVector released its configuration posture management and deployment assessment tool for Kubernetes resources. The new tool – available as part of the NeuVector container security platform – enables customers to immediately and automatically identify any compliance issues within Kubernetes resources and to enforce admission control policies. Increasingly critical as enterprises...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

