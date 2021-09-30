NeuVector launches configuration assessment tool for enterprise container security

BASF, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, has launched a digital tool, as part of its Grow Smart Live app, which calculates the estimated value of a farmer’s crop protection investment. The Grow Smart Advantage tool uses information about the farmer’s operation to provide crop input recommendations and estimated value of those recommendations versus alternative options that are driven by rebates. When a user opens the tool, he is asked to input his state followed by specifics around the crop, acreage and inputs. The user is then asked to select the strength of the weed control and plant health program he needs. Based on this information, the Grow Smart Advantage tool calculates the estimated performance results and dollar value of BASF products versus competitive products and rebates. The results provide users with a transparent cost overview of rebate programs using public data derived from independent third parties. For more information, see a representative or visit https://agriculture.basf.us.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO