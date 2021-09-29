Sandstede Probate

Harold A. Sandstede, PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 19, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 204 East Brown Street, Luverne, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the decedent dated, March 16, 1987, ("Will"), amd for the appointment of Elizabeth A. Workentine, whose address is 5825 South 14th Street, Suite 200, Lincoln, NE 68512 as Ancillary Personal Represenative of the Estate of the Decedent in a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with power to administer the assets of the Estate in Minnesota including the ppwer to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the Estate.