New Orleans, LA

The Sports Hangover With Gus Kattengell – Scott Prather, Sean Fox, Mike Triplett, Coach G, Ronnie Rantz, Ralph Malbrough, Eric Alexander, Jordan Kliebert

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Prather kicks-off hour one of the Sports Hangover giving his take on the Ragin’ Cajuns. Sean Fox starts hour two of the show talking about the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans. Mike Triplett gives his take on the Saints upcoming game against the Giants. Coach G talks about what is going on in the soccer community. Ronnie Rantz starts the final hour of the show talking about the Louisiana sports hall of fame. Ralph Malbrough gives his take on the Saints. Eric Alexander closes out the show talking about LSU football.

