The Blue Jays made all sorts of history against the Yankees on Wednesday night

By BarDown Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Toronto Blue Jays are a special squad, but somehow they’re still fighting for a playoff spot in the final week of the season. During Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, fans witnessed a few historic moments as Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run of the season to set the record for most home runs in a single-season by a second baseman, and they also saw the Jays add two more players to the 100-RBI club.

