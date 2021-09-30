The Blue Jays made all sorts of history against the Yankees on Wednesday night
The 2021 Toronto Blue Jays are a special squad, but somehow they’re still fighting for a playoff spot in the final week of the season. During Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, fans witnessed a few historic moments as Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run of the season to set the record for most home runs in a single-season by a second baseman, and they also saw the Jays add two more players to the 100-RBI club.www.bardown.com
