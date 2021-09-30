The Blue Jays made all sorts of history against the Yankees on Wednesday night

As I am sure you’ve heard by now, this week’s series against the New York Yankees is easily the most important three games the Blue Jays are going to play all year. Looking at the Wild Card standings, a disappointing homestead by the Boston Red Sox saw the Yankees sweep their Massachusetts rival and leapfrog ahead of them to claim top spot, dropping Boston down to the second slot. The Blue Jays did not do themselves any favours last week either, dropping two games against the Tampa Bay Rays before splitting a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins, a team the Jays could have swept on paper.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO