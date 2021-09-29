CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Backstage News On Tony Khan Taking Creative Control Away From AEW EVPs

By Matt Boone
ewrestlingnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the EVPs of AEW aren’t as powerful as they once were. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net is reporting that AEW President Tony Khan has essentially taken away creative control from the men who serve as EVPs in addition to being wrestlers for the company. These include Cody Rhodes,...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Sonya Deville Talks About Why She Dislikes Naomi

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville appeared on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump and discussed why she and Naomi have been at odds with each other in recent weeks. She said,. “Yeah, absolutely. I think that she came in expecting and just assuming that she deserves an opportunity at the top and I disagree. First of all, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to sit there and act like I’m thrilled to see her. I don’t like phoning it in, I’m from Jersey. We keep it real up here. You really want to know why? I’m gonna be dead serious. I’m not going to hold back anymore. I told you earlier what I like in my talent. I like that burning fire, that passion that like, ‘I don’t want to be here, I need to be here.’ When I see Naomi, she has an amazing entrance, her shoes glow in the dark. It’s all great. But beyond that when I’m looking in her eyes here — I was a fighter for six years. When I’m looking in her eyes, I don’t see it. Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’ve been here for six years and I run both brands, what would I be jealous about? I’m a WWE official, I have no intention of giving up my partner and switching positions here. I am no longer a competitor. I run both brands.”
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE and Fox, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Meeting

WWE and FOX officials have reportedly held several high-level meetings in recent months. It was reported today by Fightful Select how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan met with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and FS Head of Production Brad Zager the night before SummerSlam back in August. It was noted that a dinner between the two sides at the Wynn in Las Vegas reportedly lasted around four hours, and was said to be productive from WWE’s end.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Believes Top Star Signing With AEW “Will Probably Happen”

Chris Jericho was on a recent episode of REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart just after Dynamite: Grand Slam in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Jericho spoke about the Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last month. Jericho described what it’s like to watch that match in the back and what it symbolizes for AEW.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Nick Jackson
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Kenny Omega
ewrestlingnews.com

Dr. Britt Baker Comments On WWE’s Interest In Signing Her & More

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was a recent guest on the “Throwing Down” podcast with Renee Paquette and Meisha Tate. During the podcast, she commented on WWE’s contract offer to her, and more. She said,. “It’s no secret, [Adam] has already said it, that cat is out...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Second Name Reportedly Set To Join WOW Relaunch

After it was reported earlier in the week that Tessa Blanchard will be a part of the upcoming Women of Wrestling (WOW) relaunch, another name is reportedly set to join the roster. According to a new report from Fightful, former WOW Wrestling Champion The Beast (real name Twana Barnett-Ferguson) will...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jacob Fatu Reacts To Sefa Fatu Signing With WWE, More

During a recent appearance on the “Daily DDT” podcast, Jacob Fatu commented on Sefa Fatu signing with WWE, his family lineage, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On being proud of his family lineage in wrestling: “The Bloodline is here! Come on, now. The...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Dana Brooke Seemingly Responds To Corey Graves’ Criticisms During RAW

WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has seemingly taken to her social media to respond to comments made by Corey Graves during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. During the broadcast, Graves would make several comments at the expense of Brooke from the commentary desk. These comments included him saying, “I’m all for giving people time to develop, giving people time to realize their potential, but on a long enough timeline, you gotta’ cut your losses.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evp#Backstage#Combat#Bodyslam Net#The Young Bucks#Aew World#Aew Games#The Elite#The Associated Press
ewrestlingnews.com

Max Caster & Tony Khan Have A Rap Battle After AEW Dynamite, Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Appears

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Max Caster had his “rap battle” with AEW President Tony Khan. After the show went off the air, Caster came out and called out Khan. This led to Tony coming out, which eventually led to him bringing out rapper Lil Uzi Vert to help him out with his rhymes. At one point during the segment, Khan joked that, “To all the clickbait sites out there, I’m not actually suspending The Acclaimed again.”
CELEBRITIES
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Says AEW Has Already Turned A Profit With TNT Deal

AEW Dynamite made its debut in October 2019 and since then has worked hard to provide an alternate product to what fans see in WWE. For the most part, they have succeeded, but there is still a lot of room for improvement. The company did not have the best of...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan On If WWE Sees AEW As Competition Yet

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press and commented on the number of star talents that have been made available to the company. Khan pointed to the signing of Jon Moxley, who he still sees as a great blessing for AEW, and said since then he’d attracted more top stars by making AEW a great home for wrestling and a place wrestlers want to work.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Says AEW’s Loaded Roster Is ‘A Good Problem’ To Have

Tony Khan started out AEW with a roster full of relatively unknown stars, but that soon changed. The last couple of months saw bigger names join the company, loading up their roster at the top. It might be harder to deal with so many top stars and keep everyone happy, but Tony Khan sees that as a good problem to have.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Thinks AEW Is “Less Likely” To Insult Your Intelligence

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with AP News about contrasts between AEW and WWE. He invites people to try out AEW if they’ve been previously turned off by wrestling because, according to him, it is “less likely” to insult someone’s intelligence. “If you’ve seen other wrestling and said, ‘This...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Hypes His AEW In-Ring Debut Tonight, Tony Khan Speaks Out, More

AEW President Tony Khan spoke at the Cynopsis Media Big TV Virtual Conference earlier today and discussed storytelling, connecting with audiences, and more. You can check that out below:. The New York Daily News has an article up looking at tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event in Queens, New York.
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Hypes Tonight’s AEW Rampage, Asks Fans To Help Make It #1

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and referenced previous comments made by WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H when calling on fans to watch tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. You...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Update On AEW EVPs Reportedly Losing Creative Power

Last week, it was reported that the AEW EVPs have lost creative power, and Tony Khan has been completely taken over that role. The report stated that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes were “EVPs in name only in 2021.”. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Touts AEW Success Despite WWE’s Advantages

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening and referenced previous comments made by WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H when calling on fans to watch tonight’s Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. You...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy