1. “Growth, development, learning. I’m really excited about our group. We have a very talented, eager, smart, focused group of players. It’s our jobs, it’s our responsibility to get them through the early phase of their careers successfully. I always cite this old expression, but I think it’s really true: ‘You are how you come into the league.’ And it’s our responsibility to bring our young players into the league the right way. I think that our guys are of the right stuff.” – Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.

