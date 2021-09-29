CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Bunch Of 40+ Memes And Tweets For A Diverse Scrolling Sesh

Another day, another dollar. Or as the saying should end nowadays, another crop of stupid things on the internet to consume like it's your job. There may be some pitfalls to increasing numbers of us becoming chronically online, but if nothing else, we can claim to be funnier than those who aren't. Humor might be subjective, but memes are here to approach it from every conceivable angle until we can't take it anymore. Which, of course, will never happen.

CSS-Tricks

Scroll Shadows

Perhaps my favorite CSS trick of all time! This one makes use of four layered background gradients that reveal shadows on the top and bottom of containers that scroll to indicate you can scroll in that direction. It’s just good UX, and even moreso now than it was in 2012 when it was invented as scrollbar-less UIs are more and more common.
Tweet how you want to be tweeted

Set in motion by former President Donald Trump, potential reforms — or even a complete repeal — of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, could generate outrage on each end of the political spectrum. Section 230 currently allows social media companies to regulate the material published on social networking...
CBS San Francisco

Facebook Testimony Waking Some to Hazards of Social Media For Kids

MENLO PARK (KPIX) — During testimony on Capitol Hill, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen claimed the company chooses to let content on its platform that is “disastrous” for society, and can be especially harmful to children. The allegation, a cause for concern to Bay Area resident Eileen Seemayer. “Just as a citizen and human to human, of course it’s a concern. The algorithm is driven to make money,” said Seemayer. Stacey Yang explains an experience most people have had at some point while on social media. “It can become very addicting. I tend to go onto an app, I find myself scrolling, and then am...
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
The Independent

Panic buying, stocking up, call it what you like – it is the only rational response to the impending crisis

Have you seen my granny’s store cupboard? Not a euphemism. No rudery, please. It was a real cupboard, in the bottom half of her mock antique sideboard. It smelled of must and mahogany, and it was chock-full of tins of food. Habit, you see.By the time I knew her, it was the 60s. Food rationing was long behind us. Moreover, barring the odd gas leak, the likelihood of your local greengrocer being blown to smithereens overnight was vanishingly small. Still, she had lived through an era when food was scarce. If you didn’t buy a thing today, it might not...
The Independent

Popular left-wing blogger Brooklyn Dad hits back after it’s revealed he was paid by Democratic party

Popular left-wing blogger Brooklyn Dad Defiant has brushed off criticism that he was being paid by a Democratic political action committee during the 2020 election.Majid Padellan pointed out that his Twitter profile states he is a senior adviser to ReallyAmerican.com, and thanked his followers for standing up for him in the face of criticism from the left and progressives.“Just woke up, saw Brooklyn Dad trending because a bunch of folks thought I was hiding information clearly stated in my profile, but even MORE of you stood up for me,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Thanks you guys. I love you!”According to...
