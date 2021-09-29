A Bunch Of 40+ Memes And Tweets For A Diverse Scrolling Sesh

Another day, another dollar. Or as the saying should end nowadays, another crop of stupid things on the internet to consume like it's your job. There may be some pitfalls to increasing numbers of us becoming chronically online, but if nothing else, we can claim to be funnier than those who aren't. Humor might be subjective, but memes are here to approach it from every conceivable angle until we can't take it anymore. Which, of course, will never happen.