CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez hit his team record-tying 48th home run in the first inning, then exited after the second with a sprained right ankle. Perez homered on the first pitch he saw Wednesday night, extending his major league lead with a three-run drive against the Cleveland Indians. He also tops MLB with 121 RBIs. Perez struck out the next inning and left the game. The All-Star catcher matched the club mark of 48 home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019. It was the 200th career homer for Perez.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Perez hits MLB-leading 47th HR, Royals beat Indians 6-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his major league-leading 47th home run and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 6-4 Tuesday night. Perez also leads the majors in RBIs (118) and go-ahead home runs (17). The 31-year-old Perez trails Jorge Soler (2019) by one for the club record in homers.
MLB
FOX Sports

Buxton, Polanco HR, Twins top Royals; Perez tied for HR lead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Byron Buxton and Jorge Polanco hit homers and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3 Sunday in their final game of the season. Royals star Salvador Perez went 0 for 2 with a walk and finished in a tie with Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the big league home run lead with 48. Perez wound up matching the team record for home runs set by Jorge Soler in 2019.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Homer
Kansas City Star

Salvador Perez is just a swing away from tying Kansas City Royals home run record

When Jorge Soler set the Kansas City Royals’ single-season franchise record for home runs two years ago, his friend Salvador Perez watched from the sidelines after having Tommy John surgery on his elbow that wiped out any chance of him playing that year. Now, Perez has pulled within one swing...
MLB
dallassun.com

Salvador Perez hits his 48th homer as Royals dump Indians

Salvador Perez tied a club record with his 48th home run of the season as the host Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 10-5 on Wednesday. It was also the 200th home run of Perez's career. He leads the majors in home runs and also in RBIs, after driving in three runs to run his total to 121.
MLB
WIBW

Salvador Perez ties Royals single-season HR record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salvador Perez hits a three-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning against the Indians to tie the Royals single season home run record at 48. The catcher for the Royals now ties Jorge Soler for the team’s record. Bringing in the three runs jumps...
MLB
klkntv.com

Royals’ Perez ties Franchise record but leaves game with injury

Kansas City, MO.- Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit the first pitch he saw 439 feet Wednesday night. The first inning blast was Perez’s 48th home run of the season and tied him for the franchise record for a single season. However, after slipping down the dugout steps following the top of the second, Perez was seen heading to the clubhouse. He emerged minutes later for his turn at the plate but after striking out, Perez once again headed down the tunnel and exited the game. Kansas City won the game 10-5 over the Cleveland Indians.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ankle Sprain#Ap
Hutch Post

Royals beat Cleveland, Perez ties Soler

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez tied a Royals record with his 48th homer of the season before leaving with a sprained right ankle, and Kansas City went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 10-5. Perez leads the majors in home runs and RBIs with 121. He homered on the first pitch he saw from Zach Plesac and struck out in the second inning before being replaced in the third by Cam Gallagher.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Chicago Cubs’ 2021 season has been full of letdowns, but some have been worse than others. What started as the last run for the 2016 World Series core, ended in trade deadline chaos and another playoff-less season for the Chicago Cubs. Fans on Chicago’s North side expect better, and Wrigleyville will remain silent for the third straight postseason.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
York Dispatch Online

Phillies superstar Bryce Harper gets ripped by one of team's own announcers

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what's on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy