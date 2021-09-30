Perez ties Royals mark with 48th HR, exits with ankle sprain

Kansas City, MO.- Royals catcher Salvador Perez hit the first pitch he saw 439 feet Wednesday night. The first inning blast was Perez’s 48th home run of the season and tied him for the franchise record for a single season. However, after slipping down the dugout steps following the top of the second, Perez was seen heading to the clubhouse. He emerged minutes later for his turn at the plate but after striking out, Perez once again headed down the tunnel and exited the game. Kansas City won the game 10-5 over the Cleveland Indians.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO