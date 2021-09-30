Small Bites: Harvest Neighborhood Kitchen wants to be a restaurant for the neighborhood

Harvest Neighborhood Kitchen might be one of Midland’s best-kept secrets. The restaurant is attached to the gym Telos Health and Conditioning at 4400 N. Big Spring St. When the restaurant opened in May, it didn’t have any social media accounts, but word of mouth still had people coming through the doors. Owner Orlando Castillo opened Telos Health and Conditioning 11 years ago. He wanted to add a restaurant to provide a full-cycle service to clients.