Yellowstone National Park Celebrates Ranger Retiring After 45 Years of Service To the Park

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Yellowstone National Park is giving a hats-off salute to retiring ranger Ralph Jerla who began his career with the National Park Service back in 1976. Throughout his 45 years, the ranger has overseen Yellowstone National Park’s water systems, ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly presented Ralph with a superintendent’s medallion for “exemplary service and support.”

