Get fit with the North Andover Senior Center

NORTH ANDOVER — Functional Fitness, a new fitness program at the North Andover Senior Center, is about preparing for the movements of life, from squatting down to pick something off of the floor, to turning and reaching for the oatmeal on a high shelf. These exercises mimic everyday actions while engaging multiple muscle groups. The eight week class begins Oct. 18 and costs $32. Pre-registration is required by calling 978-688-9560.