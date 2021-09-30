Add new comment

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdra, Tesla's Giga Press Manufacturer, Set to Release Documentary. We have news that Idra, the manufacturer of the Giga Press for Tesla, is set to release a documentary. It will be a 10 part series called "Giga Press Uncovered". The first episode will air on Monday October 4th, 2021. Idra...

www.torquenews.com

torquenews.com

Tesla Set to Release Q3, 2021, Deliveries

Tesla is about to release their Q3, 2021 Deliveries. Here's what we think Tesla will deliver, along with what other analysts have to say. Update: Tesla has released their Q3, 2021 deliveries and production numbers. Here they are. Deliveries: 241,300. Produced: 237,823. You can see our estimates below:. Tesla is...
ECONOMY
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Considers Introducing A New Color For Tesla Vehicles

Elon Musk thinks it’s a good idea for Tesla to offer a new exterior paint option. Musk said he will bring up the idea with the Tesla team. This is in addition to the refreshed Giga Berlin Model Y which will have "stunning new colors that change subtly with curvature."
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Overtake GM in Sales in 2023

Tesla, an all electric vehicle maker, will overtake General Motors (GM), in vehicle sales in 2023. This is with GM producing mostly gas powered cars and Tesla producing all electric cars. Let's see how this will happen. Tesla to Surpass GM in Sales by 2023. Gary Black makes a good...
BUSINESS
Person
Elon Musk
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Said That Tesla Can Already Do Without Cobalt In Its Batteries And It Is True

Back in 2018, Teslas Elon Musk proudly shouted these words on Twitter: „We use less than 3% cobalt in our batteries & will use none in next gen“. The company has worked since developing the cobalt-free battery, which could completely do without this material. Lithium-ion batteries in cars (and personal electronics) usually use this material to prevent cathode corrosion, thus increasing battery life and allowing batteries to charge at a higher rate. Now, Elon is at it again. The man all but officially confirmed that Tesla could do without cobalt in its batteries.
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

Tesla Roadster, the fastest car in the world, designed to even float in the air

Tesla has been a totally disruptive company from its very beginnings, which precisely started with the production of the first generation of the Roadster, when they developed it back in 2006. After that came an incredible series of milestones and achievements in the electric vehicle sector, which also expanded to other areas.
CARS
Business Insider

Meet the 15 youngest billionaires in America

Of the 15 youngest billionaires, none are over the age of 40. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is, by far, the wealthiest of the bunch, with over $134.5 billion. Here's the full list, in order from oldest to youngest, according to the Forbes 400. Visit the Business section of Insider for...
ECONOMY
New York Post

Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk

Grimes, who recently “semi-separated” from Elon Musk – whose $200 billion makes him for now the world’s richest man — was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split. In the photos, Grimes — wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
#Giga Press Manufacturer#The Giga Press#Teslas Giga Press#Tesla Giga Press#The Idra Group#Idra Group#Time
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
CELEBRITIES
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Reiterates Tesla Could Be Bigger Than Apple As Q3 Comes To A Close

Elon Musk reiterates his belief that Tesla could overtake Apple as the world’s most valuable company. Musk says the key to achieving this goal is Tesla’s lead in manufacturing technology. Trying to reach volume production of the Model 3 was one of the toughest challenges in Tesla’s history. During the...
BUSINESS
E! News

Grimes Shares Glimpse of Her Son With Elon Musk’s Nursery

Watch: Elon Musk & Grimes Break Up After 3 Years Together. At just 17-months-old, Grimes and Elon Musk's baby boy can already claim the title of interior designer. The "Genesis" musician gave fans an up-close-and-personal first look at her son's nursery on Oct. 6—and by the look of things, he may have had a small hand in the design of it all. Captioning an Instagram Stories photo of X Æ A-Xii drawing on the door, Grimes wrote, "We had a rough day, but we made up for it by starting a mural in x's room."
CELEBRITIES
mobihealthnews.com

Android adds new features to boost smartphone accessibility

Accessibility is one of the main themes in Google’s latest Android features. Individuals with speech and motor impairments will now be able to navigate their smartphones through self-selected facial gestures and eye movements, thanks to a new feature called Camera Switches. When using this feature, the phone’s front-facing camera becomes...
CELL PHONES
Country
China
Business Insider

How to track changes and add comments in Google Docs using Suggesting mode

You can track changes in Google Docs by using Suggesting mode. Collaborators with Commenter or Editor permissions can use Suggesting mode, however only editors can accept or reject changes. Comments are another way to communicate with collaborators and flag any sections that need work. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for...
INTERNET
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
New Haven Register

New Formula for 'Foundation' Doesn't Add Up

Midway through the second episode of Apple TV+’s sci-fi epic Foundation, mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) visits the laundry facilities on the spaceship carrying him and his followers to a far corner of the galaxy. Hari has developed the new science of “psycho-history,” predicting the future through statistical analysis, and he has convinced everyone on this ship, and in this room, of two things: 1) The Galactic Empire in which they all live is soon doomed to fall; and 2) Hari and his followers are the only ones who can prevent everyone from being plunged into tens of thousands of years of darkness and strife afterwards. Hari knows the laundry workers believe in his numbers, but he also understands that they are people with emotions and vulnerabilities. So he stops by the laundry to shake hands and give an impassioned speech, encouraging their hopes and dreams while trying to quell their fears. He’s a mathematician, but one who knows what makes people tick.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Netflix Expands Gaming Rollout, Adds New Games

Netflix officially expanded its rollout of video games available on the streaming service today to include two new countries, Spain and Italy. This brings the number of areas with access to video games on Android devices to three alongside the previously announced Poland. Notably, it would appear that more games have been added to the lineup alongside the previously revealed Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game.
VIDEO GAMES

