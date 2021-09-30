2nd Annual Halloween Car Parade – October 30th – Vero Beach

Halloween lovers – we have the perfect event for you! Participate in the City of Vero Beach Recreation Department’s SECOND EVER Halloween Car Parade! Wear your costumes and decorate your car, golf cart, motorcycle, or a float and meet us in the Riverside Theater parking lot at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th! The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. driving east on Beachland Blvd. to Sexton Plaza where free goody bags for participants ages 0 – 17 and prizes for best decorated vehicles will be handed out by the awesome Recreation Staff! Don’t forget to stop by the Halloween Parade sponsor, Mulligan’s Beach House for breakfast! Vehicles only – No walkers or political organizations will be permitted. Please call Gaby Dwyer, parade supervisor at 231-4787 or 567-2144 for details. Visit the recreation page at www.covb.org for parade application and flyer.