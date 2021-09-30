CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vero Beach, FL

2nd Annual Halloween Car Parade – October 30th – Vero Beach

By Community Submission
veronews.com
 6 days ago

Halloween lovers – we have the perfect event for you! Participate in the City of Vero Beach Recreation Department’s SECOND EVER Halloween Car Parade! Wear your costumes and decorate your car, golf cart, motorcycle, or a float and meet us in the Riverside Theater parking lot at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30th! The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. driving east on Beachland Blvd. to Sexton Plaza where free goody bags for participants ages 0 – 17 and prizes for best decorated vehicles will be handed out by the awesome Recreation Staff! Don’t forget to stop by the Halloween Parade sponsor, Mulligan’s Beach House for breakfast! Vehicles only – No walkers or political organizations will be permitted. Please call Gaby Dwyer, parade supervisor at 231-4787 or 567-2144 for details. Visit the recreation page at www.covb.org for parade application and flyer.

veronews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Vero Beach, FL
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Beach House#Recreation Staff
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy