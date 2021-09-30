GRAINS-Corn edges lower as market awaits USDA report

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 9 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat heads lower on profit-taking a day after the benchmark December contract reached $7.63-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Aug. 17. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday said the U.S. winter wheat crop was 47% planted, just ahead of the five-year average of 46%. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $7.50-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 11-1/4 cents at $7.43 and MGEX December spring wheat was last down 5 cents at $9.25-1/4. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn seen easing on pressure from the expanding U.S. harvest and spillover weakness from wheat. Market underpinned by early strength in crude oil , which sometimes influences grain prices due to corn's role as the main U.S. feed stock for ethanol. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn harvest was 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and in line with trade expectations. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday lowered its estimate of the average U.S. 2021 corn yield to 176.6 bushels per acre (bpa), from 177.5 in its previous monthly report. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3 cents at $5.37-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybean futures stabilizing after multi-month lows as spillover strength from global vegetable oil markets offsets pressure from the expanding U.S. soy harvest. Soybean futures bounced after the November contract fell to $12.31 in early moves, the lowest in a continuous chart of the most-active contract since December. * Malaysian palm oil futures jumped as much as 4%, hitting a record high on stronger crude oil prices and as market surveys pointed to tightening September stockpiles. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre, from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. soybean harvest was 34% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 26%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected progress at 32%. * November soybeans were last up 3/4 cent at $12.36-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO