Agriculture

GRAINS-Corn edges lower as market awaits USDA report

Agriculture Online
 6 days ago

CANBERRA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged lower on Thursday, as traders squared off positions ahead of a widely watched U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report that is expected to show smaller stocks of the grain in the United States. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Ukraine cuts 2021 grain crop forecast but raises export outlook

KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has decreased its forecast for the 2021 grain harvest to 80.25 million tonnes from the previous estimate of 80.63 million tonnes, the ministry's data showed on Wednesday. The data showed that the ministry had decreased 2021 wheat crop outlook to 31.55 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures extend gains

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle and live cattle futures rose on Tuesday amid technical buying, while lean hog futures finished mixed. Both cattle markets have been due to rebound after recent selloffs dragged prices too low at a time when demand is solid, brokers said.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn falls for third session on U.S. harvest progress

CANBERRA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as farmers rapidly advanced harvesting in the United States and added to global supplies which are already ample. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia's 2021 grain harvest progress as of Oct 5

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia, one of the world's largest grain exporters, has harvested 108.4 million tonnes of grain before drying and cleaning, data from the agriculture ministry showed on Wednesday. RUSSIA'S GRAIN HARVEST PROGRESS (Oct 5) All grains: Wheat Barley Sunflower Sugar beet seeds Crop, mln tonnes 108.4 75.1 18.3 6.8 16.4 Crop, as of same date 125.2 86.4 21.8 7.6 16.7 in 2020 Harvested area, mln 41.3 26.7 7.7 4.2 0.435 hectares Harvested area, as of 43.9 28.5 8.1 4.6 0.467 same date in 2020 Farmers have already sown winter grains for next year's crop on 12.0 million hectares compared to 13.4 million hectares at Oct. 5, 2020, the data showed. (Compiled by Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AGRICULTURE
USDA.gov (press release)

It’s National Pork Month – Join USDA for a Webinar Series Highlighting Market Reports and Pork Industry Data

October is National Pork Month! America’s pork producers play a major role in feeding the world, and this month we honor their hard work and dedication to providing high quality products to consumers. Collectively, they generate 13% of the world’s pork supply, making the United States the world’s third largest producer and consumer of pork products.
AGRICULTURE
ocj.com

USDA Stocks Report highlights

Thursday’s report was pretty bearish for soybeans due to substantially more supply still remaining in storage than the trade expected. Even so, the market only decreased 40 cents after two days of trading, which is encouraging. Estimates were not bullish for corn, but after this summer’s massive market inverses, the...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

Crude oil, cotton reach new highs

As of October 5, crude oil is at a seven-year high, while cotton prices are the highest in 11 years. These two commodities recently joined oats at new multi-year highs, showing inflation concerns are alive and well in the commodities markets. And why not? Congress is considering spending more money ($5 trillion) this week than total U.S. tax collections annually from our entire population!
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures fall on pressure from U.S. harvest

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures fell on Wednesday on seasonal harvest pressure and forecasts that should allow U.S. farmers to continue to make good progress with the cutting of their crops, traders said. "Harvest should continue to expand with weather allowing for...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Heading Lower

Corn is 3 to 4 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 6 cents lower and wheat is 4 to 10 cents higher. Corn trade is 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade remaining rangebound and flat spread action as harvest continues to expand into midweek. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand short term, albeit with tight stocks with production rebounding 64,000 barrels per day and stocks down another 289,000 barrels to fall below 20 million barrels.
AGRICULTURE
Kansas City Star

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 1.50 cents at $7.4825 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 2.50 cents at $5.3475 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 3.50 cents at $5.9850 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 1 cent at $12.4425 a bushel.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

US trade gap yawns wider as imports outpace exports in August

The US trade deficit rose in August with imports overwhelming exports as the US economy bounces back from last year's pandemic shock, government data said Tuesday. The Commerce Department reported the trade deficit climbed to $73.3 billion from the upwardly revised $70.3 billion the month prior, more than analysts had expected and 4.2 percent higher than in July. Both exports and imports increased, but fewer car and airplane sales held back the former, while consumer demand fueled the rise in the latter, according to the data. The overall deficit was a new record high and $31.7 billion larger than before the pandemic, said Mahir Rasheed of Oxford Economics, who predicted it would widen "slightly further" by the end of the year as vaccine inequality and supply snarls global growth.
U.S. POLITICS
Agriculture Online

More farmers experiment with cover crops, a climate tool, survey shows

Slightly more than half of the country’s biggest farmers say they planted cover crops this year, indicating a broadening acceptance of the crops’ benefits for soil health, even with the accompanying complication they bring to land management, said Purdue’s Ag Economy Barometer on Tuesday. Cover crops received prominent attention this year as a potential way to earn money from a carbon contract while mitigating climate change on the farm.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine 2022 winter wheat sowing 46% complete -ministry

KYIV, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown 3.1 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest as of Oct 4 or 46% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. Winter wheat accounts for 95% of Ukraine's total wheat sowing area. The ministry also said...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans fall to near 10-month low on USDA harvest report

CANBERRA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and hit their lowest level in nearly 10 months, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said farmers were ahead of market expectations in their harvesting. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer delivery to rise 8% in 2021 to record 43.8 mln T - StoneX

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Driven by heated demand, deliveries of fertilizers in Brazil should reach a record 43.8 million tonnes in 2021, an increase of 8% compared with last year, according to a presentation from agribusiness consultancy StoneX on Tuesday. In April, StoneX had projected fertilizer delivers at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat futures fall on fund selling, profit taking

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback after rising to their highest since mid-August on Monday, traders said. * Long liquidation by investment funds was noted as prices fell, a trader said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract dropped below the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. * Some rain in the U.S. Plains and eastern Midwest that will boost soil moisture for the winter wheat crop added pressure. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday afternoon that 47% of the winter wheat crop had been planted as of Oct. 3, 1 percentage point ahead of the five-year average. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down 11-3/4 cents at $7.44-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was down 13 cents at $7.41-1/4 and MGEX December spring wheat was off 7 cents at $9.23-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans rise on back of soyoil rally

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose 1.2% on Tuesday on spillover strength from a surging soyoil market on expectations of rising demand for soy-based biofuels. * Soyoil futures, which jumped 3.9%, were supported by a rally in the energy markets and activity on the export market. * Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said it had bought 36,000 tonnes of soyoil for arrival between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20 in an international tender. * Soymeal futures dropped on concerns about surplus supplies of the feed stemming from processors boosting their crush rates to keep up with demand for soyoil. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 14-3/4 cents at $12.50-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was up 2.31 cents at 61.14 cents per lb, and CBOT December soymeal was down $2.40 at $321.20 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 6-9 cents, corn down 3-4, soy steady-up 1 cent

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 6 to 9 cents per bushel * CBOT wheat heads lower on profit-taking a day after the benchmark December contract reached $7.63-1/2 a bushel, its highest since Aug. 17. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late Monday said the U.S. winter wheat crop was 47% planted, just ahead of the five-year average of 46%. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 6-1/4 cents at $7.50-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 11-1/4 cents at $7.43 and MGEX December spring wheat was last down 5 cents at $9.25-1/4. CORN - Down 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn seen easing on pressure from the expanding U.S. harvest and spillover weakness from wheat. Market underpinned by early strength in crude oil , which sometimes influences grain prices due to corn's role as the main U.S. feed stock for ethanol. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. corn harvest was 29% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 22% and in line with trade expectations. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday lowered its estimate of the average U.S. 2021 corn yield to 176.6 bushels per acre (bpa), from 177.5 in its previous monthly report. * CBOT December corn last traded down 3 cents at $5.37-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybean futures stabilizing after multi-month lows as spillover strength from global vegetable oil markets offsets pressure from the expanding U.S. soy harvest. Soybean futures bounced after the November contract fell to $12.31 in early moves, the lowest in a continuous chart of the most-active contract since December. * Malaysian palm oil futures jumped as much as 4%, hitting a record high on stronger crude oil prices and as market surveys pointed to tightening September stockpiles. * Commodity brokerage StoneX on Monday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2021 soybean yield to 51.3 bushels per acre, from its Sept. 2 figure of 50.8 bpa. * The USDA late Monday said the U.S. soybean harvest was 34% complete, ahead of the five-year average of 26%. Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected progress at 32%. * November soybeans were last up 3/4 cent at $12.36-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy futures bounce on strength in energy markets; wheat, corn weak

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose 1.1% on Tuesday, as a rally in the energy market boosted demand for soy-based biofuels, traders said. Wheat futures were down on profit-taking after three straight days of gains pushed the market to its highest since mid-August. The weakness in wheat dragged corn into negative territory.
CHICAGO, IL

