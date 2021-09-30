Officials: Half-brother of missing Utah man died of hypothermia
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — An autopsy into the death of 67-year-old Mark O’Neill has been completed Yellowstone National Park officials announced Wednesday. O’Neill, of Chimacum, Washington, died of hypothermia, according to the autopsy. O’Neill along with his half-brother 74-year-old Kim Crumbo, of Ogden, never returned from a four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake on Sept 19. O’Neill’s body was found on Sept. 20 on the east shore of Shoshone Lake.kslnewsradio.com
