Mount Pleasant, MI

CMU Names Daniel Richardson Starting Quarterback against Miami (Ohio)

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 6 days ago
MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan will have a new starting quarterback this week as Jim McElwain announced Wednesday that Daniel Richardson will get the start against Miami (Ohio).

Richardson, a redshirt freshman, started four games last season and replaced Jacob Sirmon during the second half of last Saturday’s game against Florida International. Richardson threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as Central Michigan erased a 17-point deficit to win 31-27.

Head Coach Jim McElwain said both Sirmon and Richardson have been playing well in practice and he feels confident in both players. He said he wanted to reward Richardson for his performance last week with the start.

IN THIS ARTICLE
MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

