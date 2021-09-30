CMU Names Daniel Richardson Starting Quarterback against Miami (Ohio)

MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan will have a new starting quarterback this week as Jim McElwain announced Wednesday that Daniel Richardson will get the start against Miami (Ohio).

Richardson, a redshirt freshman, started four games last season and replaced Jacob Sirmon during the second half of last Saturday’s game against Florida International. Richardson threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as Central Michigan erased a 17-point deficit to win 31-27.

Head Coach Jim McElwain said both Sirmon and Richardson have been playing well in practice and he feels confident in both players. He said he wanted to reward Richardson for his performance last week with the start.