Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy A03 likely to feature Unisoc chip, 5,000mAh battery

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
gizmochina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung announced the Galaxy A03s smartphone with a price tag of Rs 11,499 in India last month. Fresh information reveals that the South Korean company is working on a phone called the Galaxy A03, which appears to be a lower version of the A03s. The new handset has been spotted at FCC and Geekbench (via) recently.

