Tesla’s Safety Score Algorithm Is **Extremely** Sensitive

Like seemingly everyone who has purchased the Tesla “Full Self-Driving” package, I’ve been driving as extra cautiously as possible since Saturday — “like a grandma” as many of us have been saying. I think I already drive extra cautiously anyway, but I’ve been driving extra extra cautiously and watching every potential way I could lose points on my Safety Score on a drive. The aim is to be at 100 or as close to 100 as possible by the time Tesla starts rolling out FSD Beta access to more drivers.