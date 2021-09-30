Realme Q3s bags 3C certification ahead of October launch

Back in July, a Vivo phone with model number V2116 was spotted at the IMEI database with the Vivo V23e name. The listing suggested that the Chinese manufacturer will be announcing it in the coming months as the successor to the Vivo V21e that debuted earlier this year. Today, the V23e appeared in the database of the Bluetooth SIG authority. The listing suggests that it may go official as early as next month.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO