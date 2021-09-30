CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Realme Q3s bags 3C certification ahead of October launch

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
gizmochina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme will be launching the Realme Q3s smartphone in October in China. It will be the last Q-series phone from the brand this year. A Realme phone with model number RMX3461 and its network variant with model number RMX3463 was recently spotted at the TENAA certification platform of China. Speculations are rife that the RMX3461/3 will be debuting with the Realme Q3s moniker. Ahead of its launch, the Q3s bagged approval from the 3C certification site of China.

