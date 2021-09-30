CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer announces agreement to prevent government shutdown

kisswtlz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday night that an agreement to keep the government funded and prevent a government shutdown has been reached. “We have an agreement on the C.R. — the continuing resolution — to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning,” he said on the Senate floor. The majority leader said he hopes to hold a vote on final passage by midday — hours before government funding would have run out, at midnight Thursday.

www.kisswtlz.com

Comments / 0

Related
kisswtlz.com

Schumer says lawmakers must address debt ceiling by end of week

Washington — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told his Senate colleagues on Monday that they must pass legislation addressing the debt ceiling by the end of the week, aiming to stave off a debt crisis as the deadline to skirt a first-ever default moves closer. Schumer, a Democrat from New...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdown#Afghan#House
republicmonews.com

Biden Signs Bill to Prevent US Government Shutdown Hours Before Deadline

United States President Joe Biden signed a provisional bill on Thursday hours before a midnight deadline in order to alleviate the US government from shutting down due to a shortage in funds. The stopgap spending bill will provide financial support for the federal government through Dec. 3. According to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid

WASHINGTON — Congress made a last-minute dash to avert a government shutdown on Thursday, with the U.S. Senate and House approving a short-term spending bill just hours ahead of a midnight deadline. Every Democratic and independent senator and 15 Republicans supported the bill in the 65-35 vote. Ohio Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman voted against it. […] The post Congress passes bill to prevent government shutdown, send out $28.6B in disaster aid appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
AFP

Democrats warn of looming downgrade as US faces debt default crisis

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer warned Tuesday that the United States was flirting with a disastrous downgrade in its credit rating as lawmakers remained deadlocked over how to stave off a debt default with just days to spare. If the stalemate holds, the United States will not have the funds to meet its obligations to creditors and could default on its $28 trillion debt by October 18, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who said Tuesday this could trigger another recession.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kisswtlz.com

Senate parliamentarian again blocks legalizing immigrants in budget bill

The top Senate official tasked with interpreting the chamber’s rules blocked Democrats’ second bid to legalize undocumented immigrants through a budget bill on Wednesday, dealing another blow to Democratic efforts to create a massive legalization program without Republican support, according to guidance obtained by CBS News. Earlier this month, Elizabeth...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy