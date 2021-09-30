CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustrated Protesters Gather Outside City Hall Demanding Change At Southern Border For Haitian Migrants

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border.

This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum.

Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known.

Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane.

“These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power of Assembly.

The rally comes as immigration enforcement cleared a massive camp of Haitian migrants in texas last week.

Four thousand migrants were sent back to their country with no asylum under title 42, which allows expulsions under health emergencies like the pandemic.

“It angers me it really does because they don’t treat anybody else like that,” said Leon Purnell with the Peoples’ Power of Assembly.

Photos of border agents on horseback, dispersing migrants sparked nationwide controversy.

“You know it recants some of the horrors we had as slaves back in the day,” said Purnell.

President Biden called the actions outrageous. The secretary of the department of homeland security spoke about the crisis on Capitol Hill after interrogating questions from congressional lawmakers.

“There is certainly a clear message which is do not take the perilous journey. The border is not open,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Back here in Baltimore, Rev. Annie Chambers wants to see change.

“They have a right to be here too,” said Chambers.

Now some of those Haitian migrants are still in the US while their cases are being decided. But the Department of Homeland Security has declined to say how many have been allowed to stay.

CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

