Paws NY, Animal Haven, and Search and Care Receive Three-Year $400,000 Grant From Petsmart Charities
(PRESS RELEASE) NEW YORK — PetSmart Charities has awarded a three-year, $400,000 grant to three New York City-based organizations as part of its Preserving Families Initiative. The grant will support a new partnership between Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY, Animal Haven, and Search and Care. The funding promises to impact the most vulnerable pet guardians at risk of losing their animals due to hospitalizations and other crises.petsplusmag.com
