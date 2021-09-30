Champion Petfoods Enters 5-year Research Collaboration with the University of Guelph
(PRESS RELEASE) EDMONTON, AB – Champion Petfoods, maker of premium pet food brands ORIJEN and ACANA, has initiated a five-year grant to the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario – one of the world’s leading institutions in the field of veterinary medicine and animal science – to advance the study of pet food nutrition and train the next generation of scientific leaders in the pet food industry.petsplusmag.com
