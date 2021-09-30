CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Champion Petfoods Enters 5-year Research Collaboration with the University of Guelph

By Press Releases
petsplusmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PRESS RELEASE) EDMONTON, AB – Champion Petfoods, maker of premium pet food brands ORIJEN and ACANA, has initiated a five-year grant to the University of Guelph in Guelph, Ontario – one of the world’s leading institutions in the field of veterinary medicine and animal science – to advance the study of pet food nutrition and train the next generation of scientific leaders in the pet food industry.

petsplusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
inparkmagazine.com

Research collaboration between Christie and University of Waterloo made new M Series possible

Christie and the University of Waterloo’s Vision and Image Processing Lab are celebrating a new milestone — the development and productization of the patented algorithm that drives the resolution enhancement of the new Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector. This is the latest success between the renowned institution and Christie, which together recently wrapped up a third, two-year research project.
EDUCATION
widener.edu

Student-Faculty Research Collaboration Shines at SURCA Symposium

Undergraduate scholarship and student-faculty collaborations were on display at the 12th annual Summer Undergraduate Research and Creative Activities (SURCA) Symposium. Working alongside faculty mentors, undergraduate students led hands-on investigations into research and creative projects ranging from agricultural robots and climate change, to the history of queer publications in America and the impact of COVID-19 on different industries and populations.
CHESTER, PA
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Collaboration of ETSU colleges results in new COVID research

As a result of an extensive, ongoing collaboration between three East Tennessee State University colleges, which has resulted in creation of a new research lab at the school, the ETSU Spatial Epidemiology and Medical Geography (SEMG) Lab has had its first COVID-19 research paper published in the Journal of Appalachian Health with a second expected to publish this month.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Science#Original Research#The University Of Guelph#Ab#Orijen#Acana
Newswise

University of Michigan, Northwestern University, Argonne to lead groundbreaking research and educational collaboration with bioenergy industry

Newswise — The Integrated Biochemical and Electrochemical Technologies to Convert Organic Waste to Biopower collaboration has a workforce component that will bring new technologies to the bioenergy industry. A groundbreaking collaboration with a unique workforce development component will help to bring new technologies to the forefront of the bioenergy industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
petbusiness

Champion Petfoods Launches New ACANA And ORIJEN Premium Wet Foods in Canada

Champion Petfoods unveils two new lines of wet dog food; ACANA Premium Chunks Wet Dog Food, and ORIJEN Premium Wet Dog Food in Canada. New ACANA Premium Chunks Wet Dog Food provides 85%* premium animal ingredients and is balanced with 15%† visible fruits and vegetables. The recipes are made in a delicious, savory bone broth to provide flavor and can be fed as a fully balanced, standalone meal or paired with ACANA dry dog food as a delicious topper. The food, which is rich in moisture and features a satisfying texture dogs love, comes in six new recipes, including poultry, lamb, duck, beef, and pork, as well as a puppy pâté.
PET SERVICES
Missoulian

Research awards grow by 38% in last fiscal year at the University of Montana

The University of Montana has announced a record-breaking $138 million in research funding awards during fiscal year 2021. The new record is a 38% increase from the previous record of $104 million set during fiscal year 2020. At this point the university is poised to achieve a R1 ranking by Carnegie Research Classifications, the highest a campus can earn.
COLLEGES
uci.edu

UCI receives 5-year, $5 million CIRM award for training of diverse researchers

Irvine, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 — The University of California, Irvine has received a five-year, $5 million award from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine to support a comprehensive doctoral, postdoctoral and clinical researcher training program to prepare the current and next generation of leaders in stem cell biology, gene therapy and regenerative medicine.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
unl.edu

Collaborative Biosecurity Laboratory opens to pursue ag defense research

Joshua Santarpia (second from right), NSRI research director, answers a question from NU President Ted Carter (right) during a tour of the new Collaborative Biosecurity Laboratory on Sept. 27. The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Yale Daily News

Yale researcher leads branch of HIV research collaboration

A new initiative called the HOPE Collaboratory, which is funded by a $26.5 million grant from the National Institutes of Health and contains a program co-directed by a professor at the Yale School of Medicine, could bring the world a step closer to finding a cure for HIV. Priti Kumar,...
SCIENCE
petsplusmag.com

Pet Food Institute’s Board of Directors Extends Terms of Officers, Welcomes New Producer Members

(PRESS RELEASE) DESTIN, FL – The Pet Food Institute’s (PFI) board of directors approved an additional two-year extension to the terms of the chairman of the board and all other officers during its in-person fall meeting in Destin, Fla. Originally slated for 2020 to 2022, the officers will now continue terms until 2024 due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DESTIN, FL
thelumberjack.org

Researchers search for collaboration at STEM-NET Virtual Cafe

The STEM-NET Virtual Cafe is a monthly event that brings together researchers from different CSU schools and helps them find the collaborations that will help them to progress in their work. This month the speakers included professor of chemical and material engineering Dr. Santosh KC from CSU San Jose, psychology professor Dr. Liz Kyonka from CSU East Bay, and experimental particle physicist from CSU Stanislaus Dr. Wing To.
TECHNOLOGY
Silicon Republic

UCD to collaborate with Irish e-scooter start-up on safety research

Researchers from the UCD Energy Institute will work with e-scooter company Zipp Mobility to create noisemaking and lighting safety features. Micromobility company Zipp Mobility is partnering with the Energy Institute at University College Dublin (UCD) to conduct research into e-scooter safety. Zipp Mobility, which is headquartered at UCD’s NovaUCD innovation...
TECHNOLOGY
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
CBS Minnesota

University Of Minnesota Researchers Find Those Who’ve Had COVID Get Huge Immunity Boost From Vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data is out on how well COVID-19 vaccines work in those who’ve already been infected, and that cutting-edge research is coming from Minnesota. More than 1,000 Minnesotans did test positive for the virus, leaving some to wonder if those who do have natural immunity actually need to get vaccinated. It turns out the answer to that question was actually discovered on the University of Minnesota campus. WCCO spoke with U immunologist Dr. Marc Jenkins. “We wanted to know like how does the immunity you get from the vaccine compare to the kind of immunity you get from the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
srdtf.org

Oxford University Reported: Highest Risk of Covid-19 for Vaccinated Peoples

Aziz Sheikh, Professor of Primary Care Research & Development and Director of the Usher Institute at The University of Edinburgh and a co-author of the paper, said:. ‘This enormous national study of over 5 million people vaccinated with 2 doses across the UK has found that a small minority of people remain at risk of Covid-19 hospitalization and death. Our risk calculator helps to identify those who remain most at risk post-vaccination.’
EDUCATION
petsplusmag.com

West Paw Recognized For Outstanding Leadership and Company Culture

(PRESS RELEASE) BOZEMAN, MT — West Paw was recently recognized and awarded for its “Overall Leadership” and “Best Company Culture” in the “Top Employers” category in The Bozeman Daily Chronicle’s annual “2021 Gallatin’s Greatest Awards”. Over 75,000 people cast their votes in 176 categories to recognize their favorite local businesses....
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy