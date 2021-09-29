Death Valley Girls Drop Inspiring New Single “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing” Musing on the Beauty of Being Alive

Usually electrifying fans with intensity fueled rock anthems, Death Valley Girls strum a slightly less raw tone in their new single “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing.” The new single explores the interconnected nature of humans and reminds us that positivity is just a mindset away, and we really do have a lot to be grateful for if we can step outside of the everyday muck. This positive message encapsulates the band’s ethos to inspire us through their music and remind us of our natural loving state as humans.