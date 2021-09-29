CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Death Valley Girls Drop Inspiring New Single “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing” Musing on the Beauty of Being Alive

grimygoods.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsually electrifying fans with intensity fueled rock anthems, Death Valley Girls strum a slightly less raw tone in their new single “It’s All Really Kind of Amazing.” The new single explores the interconnected nature of humans and reminds us that positivity is just a mindset away, and we really do have a lot to be grateful for if we can step outside of the everyday muck. This positive message encapsulates the band’s ethos to inspire us through their music and remind us of our natural loving state as humans.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Death Valley Girls – “It’s All Really Kind Of Amazing”

Last year, Death Valley Girls, the psychedelic garage rock group from Los Angeles, released Under the Spell Of Joy, an album that veered all over the aesthetic map. That record sounded like what might happen if Stereolab and Thee Headcoatees went on a peyote voyage while listening to obscure ’70s funk together, and it ruled. Today, Death Valley Girls are back with a new single that’s more of a straightforward rocker. It also rules.
LOS ANGELES, CA
94.5 KATS

The Darkness Reveal New Single “Jussy’s Girl”

The Darkness have revealed a new single called "Jussy's Girl." The track is the third to be released from the band's upcoming album Motorheart, which is set to drop Nov. 19. The title-track and fellow single "Nobody Can See Me Cry" were released earlier this year. Speaking about the new...
MUSIC
grimygoods.com

Magdalena Bay Release Psychedelic New Single “Hysterical Us” Before the Drop of Their Debut Album

With their debut album out later this week, Los Angeles duo Magdalena Bay share one more teaser, “Hysterical Us,” a psychedelic single that muses on the anxieties and questions spurned from existential thinking. With an inventive and colorful music video, the electric indie duo takes sleepless nights and drapes the darkness with out of the box aesthetics and captivating imagery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

Damon Albarn finds the beauty in darkness on new single ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared another taste of his forthcoming second solo album, ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, this time in the form of radiant new single ‘Royal Morning Blue’. The track is somewhat evocative of Albarn’s early work in Gorillaz, with an effervescent beat driving a...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Valley#Valley Girls#Music Video#Salt Lake City#Anthems#Bloomberg
grimygoods.com

Behind-the-scenes indie-hero Joel Jerome shares heartaching new single “When You Land”

Joel Jerome, the behind-the-scenes mentor, producer, and engineer of many a burgeoning indie band, has finally announced his next project with the release of his new single “When You Land.” The song is a lilting, acoustic-led ballad, one that tumbles between strums, plucks, and Jerome’s own delicate musings about the colossal undertaking loving someone can be. “I don’t wanna wait forever / But I will try,” he offers brokenly, and there’s even a bit of an eerie evocation of Fleet Foxes‘-esque with its haunting tones and Jerome’s sonorous crooning.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. Drops Off New Single "Red Light"

Los Angeles' own Lonr. has come through with his new single "RED LIGHT," immediately capturing a distinct tone from the opening moments. Fueled by a synthesizer that all but begs for a pulsating drumbeat to back it, Lonr. kicks things off with an autotuned "yeah" before unleashing a melody that grounds it firmly in melodic emo-rap territory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theprp.com

Hypocrisy Drop New Single “Dead World”

Hypocrisy‘s new single “Dead World” went up online tonight, arriving just under two months ahead of the band’s forthcoming new album “Worship“. The latter is presently headed for a November 26th release through Nuclear Blast. A music video for the track can be found below with the band’s Peter Tägtgren commenting:
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Once Human Unveil New Single, “Only in Death”

Once Human are back with “Only in Death,” the second single from their forthcoming new album, Scar Weaver. The first single, “Deadlock,” arrived in July with guest vocals from Machine Head’s Robb Flynn. Once Human feature Logan Mader, who played with Machine Head for a number of years in their early days and recently rejoined the band for the Burn My Eyes 25th anniversary tour.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets ‘Immediately Passed’ on by Big Network for Potential Brian Laundrie Manhunt Show

Since the very beginning of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s insertion into the hunt for Brian Laundrie, strong opinions gripped the news. Shortly thereafter, Dog also announced his plans to return to the world of television. This didn’t really help his cause much, drawing in even more backlash from the public. Although he repeatedly addresses all the criticisms and asks fans not to give them any weight, that fanbase might be dwindling.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

The reason behind Celine Dion's weight loss revealed

Celine Dion has always been blessed with a trim figure – but ever since her husband's death in 2016, fans have queried her slimmer frame. The Think Twice hitmaker has never revealed how much weight she has lost in the years that have followed, but previously admitted she is feeling "strong and feminine" after making some changes to her lifestyle.
WEIGHT LOSS
fox13news.com

Gabby Petito's YouTube video posted while Brian Laundrie left her in Utah to fly home to Florida

Brian Laundrie's sister says she hasn't spoken to parents since Fort De Soto camping trip. Speaking candidly about the case, Brian Laundrie's sister is giving new insight into the timeline ahead of his disappearance. Cassie Laundrie says she is just as frustrated and heartbroken as everyone else about Gabby Petito’s death and her brother’s disappearance.
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley Shock Boston: Photo Gallery

Alice Cooper and Ace Frehley brought their crowd-pleasing blend of thrills and classic songs to Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion on Tuesday. You can see exclusive photos and the set lists from the show below. Frehley's opening set focused almost exclusively on his time with Kiss, including performances of songs like...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy