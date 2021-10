Wednesday’s preseason opener for the New Jersey Devils was about as exhilarating as a meaningless exhibition game can be. The Devils won a barn-burner over the Washington Capitals in a see-saw battle that concluded in a 5-4 New Jersey victory. It wasn’t even so much that the Devils won this game, although that added to the vibe, it was the way that the Devils potted their five goals. You would be hard-pressed to find five goal-scorers that better represent the future hopes of this franchise than the ones who found the net. Yegor Sharangovich, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz, Dawson Mercer, and Nico Hischier all potted goals, pretty much all of them instances of great shooting or dynamic playmaking. Even the most jaded Devils fan had to be heartened by the display from the Devils forwards at the offensive end of the ice.

