Longtime captain Mark Giordano returns to Saddledome to face Flames in exhibition action
Mark Giordano is apparently still mentoring the young-buck blue-liners at the Saddledome. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As Giordano returned Wednesday to face his longtime team for the first time, somebody needed to remind these quick-witted kids that you’re not supposed to chirp a veteran of 900-and-some NHL games during the exhibition season.www.kingstonthisweek.com
Comments / 0