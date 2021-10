While we might mourn the end of the warmer weather, there’s no better excuse to hunker down and shut out the rest of the world with a delectable winter candle – not least during the festive season.The perfect antidote to dark mornings and the freezing cold, home scents have got a lot more sophisticated in recent years. Inspired by walks through the woods and crackling firesides – with notes of smoky tobacco, herbs and spices – winter candles are the perfect accompaniment to a festive dinner party, a quiet evening getting lost in a good book, or to just brighten...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO