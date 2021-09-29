This Sleek, Rugged Carry-On From Osprey is Under $100 Right Now
A bit of a departure from the traditional wheeled carry-on, this Transporter bag from Osprey features a sleek silhouette, with both padded handles and a non-slip shoulder pad for added versatility. Constructed of weatherproof fabric, it’ll keep all of your belongings safe in transit and, being that it was designed to meet most global carry-on size regulations, you’ll have no problem getting it on board and stowing it come time for take off. Get it now for just $92.www.chron.com
