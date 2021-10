As the holiday season approaches again as we continue to try to get the coronavirus pandemic under control, some are asking if we will be able to celebrate and gather normally unlike last year. White House Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci came under fire for saying “it’s too soon tell” whether it will be safe for Americans to gather with family members for Christmas this year during an appearance on a Sunday talk show. He followed up on the comment saying it was “misinterpreted” and encourages people to do so and to get vaccinated. Fox News Medical Contributor Dr. Marty Makary joins to discuss what we can expect for the upcoming holiday season in the U.S. Dr. Makary also weighs in on the experimental COVID-19 pill by Merck that could be available by the end of the year and how it could be a game changer when it comes to treating the virus.

