BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is tacking on an extra week for folks to sign up for DSNAP but some who already missed their window the first time are cautiously optimistic that they will actually get to apply in October. DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters announced the extra make-up days will fall on Monday- Wednesday, Oct. 11-13. “So this will be a fourth phase and we will be able to open it up to all 25 parishes,” said Walters.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO