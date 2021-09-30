CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

COVID-19: How Cases in the Coeur d’Alene, ID Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCNInTF00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Coeur d'Alene, ID metro area consists of just Kootenai County. As of September 28, there were 15,911.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Coeur d'Alene residents, 20.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Coeur d'Alene metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Coeur d'Alene, ID metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Idaho where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
46300 Twin Falls, ID 108,599 17,734 16,329.8 213 196.1
17660 Coeur d'Alene, ID 157,322 25,032 15,911.3 303 192.6
14260 Boise City, ID 710,743 109,266 15,373.5 1,084 152.5
26820 Idaho Falls, ID 145,507 21,483 14,764.2 229 157.4
38540 Pocatello, ID 93,436 12,240 13,099.9 149 159.5
30300 Lewiston, ID-WA 62,638 7,984 12,746.3 122 194.8

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Health
Coeur D'alene, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Health
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Coeur#Covid 19#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 43,206,453 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 693,177 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy