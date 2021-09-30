CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Poyer day-to-day with ankle injury

WGR550
WGR550
 6 days ago
Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer did not practice on Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury late in the team’s 43-21 win over Washington Football Team on Sunday.

WGR550

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

