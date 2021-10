For those with deep pockets and want to keep the Halloween spirit alive beyond October 31st, Prop Store's November auction could have just the thing for you as original screen used props from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween and more are going under the hammer. The auction, which in all contains thousands of props, costumes and other bits of movie and TV memorabilia is expected to bring in a total of around $7.6 million across its 1000 plus lots, and that is just the estimate, which in the past as usually been surpassed. Among the prizes up for sale between the 9th and 11th November is the screen used glove of Robert Englund's iconic Freddy Krueger.

