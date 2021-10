I know of a horror movie-obsessed young boy who, during one school holidays in the ’90s, with parents in absentia, decided to hold a seance in the back room of his family’s semi-detached house. Soon after he and a friend had begun riffing their incantations, the sound of the two kids chanting was pierced by a deafening, high-pitched drone, the walls began shaking and the pair tore off out of the house gibbering in fear, convinced they’d summoned a malevolent and powerful demon. That boy was me, of course, and the noise, it turned out, was my next-door neighbour using his power drill on the party wall.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO