Mike Flanagan Opens Up About Why He Made ‘Midnight Mass’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Mike Flanagan’s latest excursion into horror was a personal journey. The seven-episode Midnight Mass is now streaming on Netflix, and writer/director Flanagan explains the whys and wherefores behind its creation–and his personal connection to the project–in a new featurette, as reported by syfy.com. Check out the revealing video on this page.

