Ithaca, NY

Apple Harvest Festival returns Oct. 1

By Hannah Fitzpatrick
ithaca.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, NY -- With fall in its prime time, many people look forward to seeing the changing leaves or finally getting to wear a knit sweater, but if you know Ithaca, you know that the classic fall experience involves all things apple-related - caramel apples, apple cider and, of course, apple cider donuts. For the first time since the fall of 2019, Downtown Ithaca’s Apple Harvest Festival is back in full swing, with lots of fun activities for the whole family and, of course, plenty of apples to go around.

