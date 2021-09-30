CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emotional Haniger talks comeback, 100th HR

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE -- All year, at each passing milestone in this comeback of all comebacks, Mitch Haniger has remained stoic, steadfast and straight-faced. Which is what made his reaction on Tuesday following his 100th career home run that propelled the Mariners to a huge win in their postseason pursuit all the more rewarding.

