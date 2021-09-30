Emotional Haniger talks comeback, 100th HR

Sept. 27-Oct. 3: Following the Seattle Mariners in their quest to make the American League wild-card game.The Seattle Mariners are fighting this week to the make the American League wild-card game. Here's a daily game tracker: MONDAY, SEPT. 27 Pro baseball Mariners 13, Athletics 4 — Seattle scored a season-high 13 runs and beat Oakland for the 10th consecutive time and improved to 13-4 against the Athletics. It was the first of six home games to end the regular season, as Seattle (87-70) contends with Toronto, Boston and New York for an American League wild-card berth. All three teams were idle Monday. The Mariners play two more games against Oakland, have Thursday off and then play a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. Mitch Haniger hit two three-run homers as Seattle overcame an early 3-0 deficit. Ty France went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored. J.P Crawford had three hits and three runs scored. Seth Brown (from Klamath Falls) hit a three-run homer for Oakland. {loadposition sub-article-01}

