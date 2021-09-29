Prepping for Cheese Festival

Fernando Acosta of Graves Farm and Garden roasts some green chiles Saturday morning while ristras are displayed in the background during the 2021 Chile Cheese Festival on the lawn of the downtown Chaves County Courthouse. The two-day festival that began Friday highlights the area’s agricultural industry, including its chile growers, pecan growers and dairy industry. A volunteer organizer said vendors reported good results and that her group was pleased with participation. “When we first started looking at the vendor list, we were a little concerned that we wouldn’t have the number or variety we were looking for,” said Molly Boyles of MainStreet Roswell. “But it has turned out that we have a good number of vendors and a lot of variety, especially in our food trucks.” Various activities were offered during the event, including ice-cream-eating contests and pecan pie and green chile stew recipe contests. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

