Between the Lines with Jack Miller: We’ll find out this week if Michigan is a legitimate contender

No. 7 Ohio State returns home to host Maryland for its Homecoming game on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The game will kick at noon and will be televised by FOX. Both teams come in at 4-1 with Ohio State 2-0 in Big Ten play and Maryland at 1-1 in conference action. This will be the resumption of the Ohio State-Maryland series after last year's game was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ohio State has won the teams' first six meetings since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014 by an average margin of 36 points per game.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO