Michigan State

Between the Lines with Jack Miller: We’ll find out this week if Michigan is a legitimate contender

By Sam Webb
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Tuesday from 7am-8am EST, The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive lineman Jack Miller come together on Sports Talk 1050 WTKA for “Between the Lines with Jack Miller. Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan’s game the week prior with a specific focus on play in the trenches from the perspective of a man who wore the winged helmet as the Wolverines’ starting center, and also spent some time on the defensive line.

