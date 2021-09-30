Alicia's top money-saving apps

One of my favorite things about my smartphone is how much money it saves me! Check out my top four money-saving apps that can help you start saving in no time!. Get Upside: Get Upside is an app I was kind of leery about but it actually works really well! Head to dealsinaz.com to get my promo code (G72P6) that will give you an EXTRA $.25/gallon in cashback the first time you check into the app before you buy gas at select gas stations close to you. That's in addition to the $.15/gallon cashback you'll get every day! Most Shell and Circle K stations near me participate. They pay the Get Upside App for getting you to go to their station, and Get Upside shares most of that money back with you. If you start saving $3 every time you get gas (possibly $8 the first time you fill up), that can really add up! They also offer cashback at restaurants like Popeye's. It's easy to cash out on Paypal or with gift cards, and the savings are excellent.