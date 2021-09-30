Pervis Payne could be first to escape execution under new state law. What would it take?
If Pervis Payne is determined to have an intellectual disability, he could be saved from execution. But first he will face a week-long hearing in which experts, his family and others will testify about his life, his problem-solving abilities, his social skills and more. The hearing will be the first in Tennessee to utilize a new law passed in April that created a mechanism to allow death row inmates to appeal their sentences on grounds of intellectual disability.www.columbiadailyherald.com
