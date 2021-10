Legendary 49ers running back Frank Gore is without a team for the first time since he was selected by San Francisco in Round 3 of the 2005 NFL draft. Injury issues have obliterated the 49ers’ backfield depth in the first two weeks and led the club to make a number of acquisitions at the position. While some fans were hopeful to see a reunion with the team’s all-time leading rusher, the team made a slew of other additions instead.

