Pervis Payne could be first to escape execution under new state law. What would it take?

Oak Ridger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Pervis Payne is determined to have an intellectual disability, he could be saved from execution. But first he will face a week-long hearing in which experts, his family and others will testify about his life, his problem-solving abilities, his social skills and more. The hearing will be the first in Tennessee to utilize a new law passed in April that created a mechanism to allow death row inmates to appeal their sentences on grounds of intellectual disability.

