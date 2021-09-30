Pervis Payne could be first to escape execution under new state law. What would it take?

Few liberties are as deeply rooted in our nation’s history as the freedom to own and carry a firearm. When James Madison drafted the Bill of Rights in 1791, the right to keep and bear arms was placed in the United States Constitution second only to the fundamental right to freedom of speech, religion, press, and peaceful assembly. After spending 169 years as the subject of tyrannical British rule, our nation’s framers understood the danger of allowing a government to disarm its people. For over 230 years, the Second Amendment has stood as a mutual covenant between the people and the government that power only derives from the consent of the governed.

