Ford deal receives bipartisan welcome as lawmakers expect to hash out incentives in special session

Columbia Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEager to embrace car manufacturing giant Ford's $5.6 billion investment into the Memphis Regional Megasite, Tennessee lawmakers are looking forward to rubber-stamping economic incentives to sweeten the deal during an upcoming special session. The project — a 3,600-acre electric vehicle manufacturing campus expected to create 5,800 jobs — received bipartisan...

www.columbiadailyherald.com

