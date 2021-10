On Sept. 14, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa released excerpts from their new book “Peril.” The book revealed that, after the November election, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, twice called his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, to assure him that the United States’ political system was stable and the Trump administration had no intention of attacking China. Milley also assured House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that the military would not do “anything illegal, immoral or unethical,” and reviewed with senior officers the proper procedures for launching nuclear weapons.

